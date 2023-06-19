The Indaba Show: ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba on working towards uniting the nation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> President of ActionSA and entrepreneur Herman Mashaba is the guest on the Indaba Show with host Steven Taylor. Originally from GaRamotse in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, Mashaba was interested in business and politics from a young age.

On Valentine’s Day in 1985 he launched his own black natural hair care products business ‘Black Like Me’, with a R 30,000 loan from his friend and businessman Walter Dube. He served as the Mayor of Johannesburg from 2016 to 2019 and went on to launch ActionSA in August 2020. “I'm in business to remove the ANC out of power in a democratic manner and anyone who does not agree with my stance then don't become part of Action SA,” he said.

“I started this political party and I engage people, 2.4 million South Africans agreed with me for us to form a political party. If anyone believes that they want to work with the ANC, please go somewhere else, go to the DA or the EFF, they are happy to work with the ANC.” Mashaba said he doesn’t want his children to live in a divided nation, but to rather have them be judged on the basis of their character, not on the basis of their race. “For me as a black person, I'm a proud person, and my Indian or white counterparts, they are South Africans, let us both be South Africans. I'm committed to social justice.”