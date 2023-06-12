The Indaba Show: Christian Bennett on building his comedy and acting career

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> Actor and comedian Christian Bennett is the guest on the Indaba Show with host Steven Taylor. Bennett is well known from the 2016 film "Noem My Skollie" and he is currently on the film set of “The Umbrella 2: Escape from Robben Eiland”.

Originally from Belhar in the Western Cape, Bennett said his lively personality and flair for acting started when he was young. “It started at church. I was the guy, the lightie in Sunday school that didn't do the Sunday school work but man I will act it out, what happened to baby Jesus and Moses,” he said. Soon after releasing his passion for the arts, he took up studying a diploma in drama and music at Northlink Drama at Tygerberg College.

A day Bennett said he vividly remembers is a day when he was speaking to some friends about his decision to give comedy and acting a dedicated go. “I humbly asked and I spoke with my friends. And I'm like, I'm gonna move, I'm gonna move and respectful, they all went my bru, go for it.” “I love what I do. I'm just a hard working actor known for my work. So it took years and years and years, this whole process for me to be thankful was in my shoes where I'm at,” he said.