The Indaba Show: Mmusi Maimane on building a team to take SA forward

Leader of Build One South Africa (BOSA), politician and businessman, Mmusi Maimane joins host Steven Taylor on the Indaba Show. Born and raised in Soweto, Maimane said the town shaped much of his identity.

“I grew up in the 80s, so growing up I lived under apartheid and I got to experience some very crucial moments, such as the release of Nelson Mandela, that address in Soweto, watching the elections in 1994, I was 14 then,” he said. Now living in Cape Town, Maimane is focused on taking his political party BOSA from strength to strength. “We're going to be bringing the best candidates to Parliament come 2024. And I really believe young people are hearing it all across the country. We want to build with all South Africans."

On the establishment of BOSA, Maimane said he wouldn’t be doing what he is doing now if he didn't believe that they have ideas that can take this country forward. “I learned my lessons in the DA and that was good training. I believe I can work with the best South Africans and we have an incredible team and are building the team,” he said. Taylor poses the question: “If you became president today, what would you do differently? Or even if you look back at your role as the leader, what would you have done differently?”

To this Maimane responds saying he would enact a policy that would incentivize people to put a solar panel on their roof. “The reason for that is that not only does it ease pressure on energy supply, but also people are guaranteed to have a minimum level of energy supply,” he said. Critical infrastructure would be placed on augmented energy, he continued, where all the sewage plants, police stations, education centers, and health care centers would get alternative energy.