The Indaba Show: Rock star and fine artist? Arno Carstens does both

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> Springbok Nude Girls frontman, Arno Carstens, is most famously known as one of South Africa's rock legends, but his creative talents don't stop at music. On the Indaba Show this week, Carstens speaks to show host Steven Taylor about his music career as well as his passion for fine art.

Springbok Nude Girls with Carstens, Theo Crous, Adriaan Brand, Arno Blumer, and Francois Kruger played their first gig in September 1994 in a small bar in Stellenbosch. Little did the group know they would become rock household names. Carstens said they never expected to become a popular band. “I think we all just wanted to be in a band and just do our thing. You want to be part of the gang that's going to get free beer at the end of the night. And we had pent-up good energy at the right time and the right place,” he said.

From a young age growing up in Worcester, he said he always knew he was going to be a musician or a fine artist and now he’s doing both. “I studied graphic art after the army and I did really well in it. From school, I did pretty well in art, fine art. But then I just wanted to party, that’s when we started the Springbok Nude Girls. “But it really took off, say two years before COVID. I started painting a lot,” he said.

On being a husband and a father, Carstens said the journey has been incredible and compares each day to being a “total box of chocolates”. “It's an amazing thing to see the whole person and human little human developing in front of you. I have changed so much over the years but the only thing that is still the same is my love for music and my love for art,” he said. * This article was published first by Magic 828. See original article here.

