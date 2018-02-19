The suspects’ overturned vehicle after they had crashed following a high speed chase with police. Picture: SAPS





UPDATE: Five alleged armed robbers were killed and one injured during a shootout with police when their getaway vehicle crashed on the M13 Highway on Field’s Hill yesterday afternoon.





Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the driver of a getaway vehicle that was transporting a gang of six alleged robbers lost control of the vehicle and crashed on a sharp bend while driving down Fields Hill.





Mbhele said the gang had allegedly committed several robberies yesterday, including a house robbery in Temple Road in Kloof at around noon. A high speed car chase ensued through the Upper Highway area after the police spotted the suspicious vehicle.





“Members of the Durban K9 unit were following up information about suspects travelling in a white ML Mercedes Benz, who were involved in a number of robberies in the Kloof and Pinetown areas. The members attempted to intercept the vehicle on the M13, near Lahee Park, but they came under fire,” Mbhele said.





Mbhele said the suspects opened fire on the police and they retaliated.





“The driver of the vehicle lost control and the vehicle crashed and overturned. Five suspects aged between 25 and 35 died at the scene while the sixth sustained serious injuries. Three firearms were recovered with their serial numbers filed off," Mbhele said.





"The injured suspect was taken to hospital under police guard," Mbhele said.





She said it was unclear at this stage whether the suspects had succumbed to gunshot injuries or injuries incurred during the accident.



