Durban - The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) has lambasted basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga for posting a series of tweets that objectified women. The tweets were aimed at creating awareness for the department's Read to Lead campaign.

ACDP MP Marie Sukers said she saw Mhlanga's tweets over the weekend.

“Over the past weekend, I was shocked to see nude and explicit images being posted by the Department of Basic Education’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, on twitter, in a bid to promote reading among young children and young adults. The tweets by Mhlanga beg the question as to whether the department is actually trying to promote reading, or whether it is trying to use women as sex symbols," she said.

Drop All and Read, once a day, pause other activities and read a book. Readers are leaders, they say. @DBE_SA #ReadtoLead pic.twitter.com/ZhigfOsyec — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) August 10, 2019

Reading for leisure is also therapeutic. It relaxes the mind, body and soul. @DBE_SA #ReadtoLead pic.twitter.com/gPUhlqUf5v — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) August 10, 2019

Suikers said the ACDP’s strong opposition to comprehensive sexual education highlights the demeaning values and beliefs etched into the makeup of this system, which is being promoted Mhlanga.

"He represents the department, and he should be seen to uphold and promote the department’s core values and beliefs in a positive light," she said.

Mhlanga's tweets irked Twitter users.

A day after women's day. Knowing they play an important role in shaping children's perceptions, including on gender, @ElijahMhlanga & @DBE_SA choose to objectify women for a reading campaign? You know better and should apologise. pic.twitter.com/qALClCKbL5 — Roné McFarlane (@Rownsterr) August 12, 2019

He has since apologised adding that he did not mean to offend anyone.

I have noted that one image in particular may have offended sensitive viewers. This however, was not the intention and we strongly reject any view to that effect. To those I disappointed and indeed those of you who are offended by the use of the images I apologize. — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) August 12, 2019

