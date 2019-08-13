The tweets have raised the ire of Twitter users

Durban - The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) has lambasted basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga for posting a series of tweets that objectified women. 

The tweets were aimed at creating awareness for the department's Read to Lead campaign.

ACDP MP Marie Sukers said she saw Mhlanga's tweets over the weekend. 

“Over the past weekend, I was shocked to see nude and explicit images being posted by the Department of Basic Education’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, on twitter, in a bid to promote reading among young children and young adults. The tweets by Mhlanga beg the question as to whether the department is actually trying to promote reading, or whether it is trying to use women as sex symbols," she said. 

Suikers said the ACDP’s strong opposition to comprehensive sexual education highlights the demeaning values and beliefs etched into the makeup of this system, which is being promoted Mhlanga. 

"He represents the department, and he should be seen to uphold and promote the department’s core values and beliefs in a positive light," she said.

Mhlanga's tweets irked Twitter users. 

He has since apologised adding that he did not mean to offend anyone.

