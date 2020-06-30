Correctional Services deputy minister makes full recovery after contracting Covid-19

Durban - The Deputy Minister of Correctional Services, Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa, has made a full recovery after contracting Covid-19 earlier this month and has returned to work. Holomisa, who has been in self-isolation since June 1, is expected to participate in a parliamentary session on Tuesday. Holomisa advised that Covid-19 recoveries should not influence the public to become lax in their efforts to stay safe and to stop the spread of the virus. He said the infectious disease is at its peak “It is vital that every citizen continue to fully adhere to, and diligently implement, protective measures in order stop the spread of the virus,” said Holomisa.

This is a plea aligned with the government’s call for social distancing in the fight against Covid-19 and to continue wearing (cloth) face masks when leaving their homes, said Holomisa.

In a statement released earlier this month wishing Holomisa a speedy recovery, Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu said anyone was susceptible to contracting the virus.

“As the world has been grappling with this global pandemic over the past few months, the coronavirus has demonstrated that it does not have barriers for any section of society and that any person can be infected,” said Mthembu.

As at June 29, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Department of Correctional Services is 2348, comprising of 1120 officials and 1228 inmates.

The department said active cases were standing at 643.

Eastern Cape: 359 officials, 734 inmates, 856 recoveries and 6 deaths

Western Cape: 470 officials, 452 inmates, 753 recoveries and 11 deaths

Gauteng: 193 officials, 35 inmates, 56 recoveries and 5 deaths

KwaZulu-Natal: 31 officials, 5 inmates, 10 recoveries and 0 deaths

Limpopo, Mpumalanga & North West: 32 officials, 1 inmate, 3 recoveries and 0 deaths

Head Office: 6 officials, 0 inmates, 1 recovery and 0 deaths

Free State & Northern Cape: 29 officials, 1 inmate, 3 recoveries and 1 death

