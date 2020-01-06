Women protesting outside Mbumbulu Magistrate's Court where Zinhle Muthwa's ex-boyfriend appeared in connection with her murder.Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The man accused of murdering Zinhle Muthwa has appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrates Court. The 30-year-old constable from the Durban Metro Police Multi Operational Response Team will remain in custody at the Westville Correctional centre until January 13 where he is expected to apply for bail.

The court, situated on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, was packed with Muthwa's friends and family who were emotional as Ndumiso Khumalo took the stand. They have called for justice to be served.

Khumalo allegedly fetched Muthwa from her New Germany home on New Year's Eve.

Martin Muthwa (wearing a white T-shirt) with family members outside Mbumbulu Magistrate's Court after the appearance of Ndumiso Khumalo a metro policeman, for killing his daughter Zinhle Muthwa. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)



Her body was found at Ndaya Reserve in Umbumbulu next to the road with head injuries and bruises all over the body. She also sustained a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said Khumalo was arrested on January 4 in Umbumbulu.

A heavy police presence outside Mbumbulu magistrate court where Ndumiso Khumalo appeared for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Zinhle Muthwa. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has condemned the gruesome murder of Zinhle Muthwa.

“As the Municipality we strongly condemn gender based violence and it is sad that Muthwa was allegedly killed by someone who was meant to uphold the law, we, therefore, call on Durban Metro Police Members not to use service pistol to deal with anger issues. We also call upon the Police to conduct a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of this matter. Institutions that are responsible for carrying out justice must also send a clear message that crimes of this nature are not acceptable in our society,” said Kuanda.

Mayor Kaunda sends his heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the deceased.