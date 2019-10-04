Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal Midlands man, who suffered multiple fractures and broken ribs during a violent attack at his home last month, is on his way to recovery.
Burgen Thorne is now able to move from his hospital bed to a wheelchair.
In September, Burgen and Chantelle, were getting ready to have supper and catch up on a Netflix series when three armed men walked into their Hidcote home and attacked them.
Chantelle said the knife-wielding men kicked her husband in the ribs and stood on his back.
They also stabbed him three times. At one point, my husband was lying in a pool of his own blood.” She said one of the men grabbed her and led her through the house, at knifepoint, while he looked for items to steal.