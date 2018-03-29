Traffic cops should be out in full force on busy routes this Easter weekend as they have been exempted from a 30% overtime limit. Picture: Zandile Nsuntsha/ African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - Traffic officers will be exempt from a 30% overtime limit that has been implemented for public servants.

Earlier this month, KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate officers told The Mercury that the limit, which means that overtime should not exceed 30% of a public servant's gross salary, could leave busy routes such as the N3 unattended during public holidays.

However traffic officers will no longer be affected by the rule after a decision was taken by Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, to exempt traffic law enforcement from the 30% overtime limit.

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department said the decision had come after engagements between the Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande and Dlodlo to ensure increased visibility on the roads in a bid to curb crashes and fatalities.

KZN Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda welcomed the decision.

“We appreciate the minister’s progressive decision, which enhances our road safety programmes and campaigns. It is particularly timely coming as we begin the busy Easter long weekend. It is critical at this time that our integrated Law Enforcement teams including Provincial Traffic Officers, members of the South African Police Service, Municipal Police Officers, and Emergency Medical Services, are out in big numbers and visible on the road, to prevent road crashes and fatalities."

The Mercury