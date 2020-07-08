M7 high speed chase, shoot out ends in arrests after house robbery gang crash getaway car

Durban - Police have arrested two men following a high speed chase on the M7 on Tuesday. Officers had been conducting crime prevention duties when they spotted the vehicle along the M7 highway. Police recognised the vehicle following a radio call about a housebreaking in Malvern just minutes before. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said officers tried to intercept the car and the occupants fired shots at police. "A chase and a shoot out ensued. The men lost control of the vehicle which overturned on the M7 highway. Police arrested three men who were injured and seized two firearms. The serial numbers of the firearms were filed off," Mbele said. She said the men were taken to hospital, under police guard, for further care.

"A case of attempted murder, reckless driving and illegal possession of firearms was opened at the Malvern police station for further investigation. The suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon. The men will be profiled to determine if they are linked to other criminal activities in the area," Mbele said.

The Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for their alertness and expressed his relief that the police officers escaped the shooting unscathed.

Two firearms were retrieved from the men's vehicle. Picture: SAPS





Last month, a house robbery suspect was arrested after he allegedly held up a family in Malvern.

At the time, police said the man had been traced to a local hospital where he was placed under arrest. An off-duty police officer witnessed the robbery and a shootout ensued. One of the suspects was injured and was taken away by his colleagues in their getaway vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle was later found abandoned on the Higginson Highway and was impounded by police for further investigation.