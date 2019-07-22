KZN Social development MEC Nohlanhla Khoza with families of floods victims. File picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA).

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC has called on police to act swiftly to arrest a man who, for several months, allegedly raped and molested his 13-year-old daughter at the KwaShikishela Reserve, in Mtubatuba. MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed her shock and disbelief after hearing the news that the father allegedly started raping his teenage daughter in March.

“We are shocked to hear that a 13-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by her father. It’s very hard to believe that a father can rape his child. We are saddened to hear of such cruelty. What kind of society have we become?” Khoza questioned.

According to the department, the teenager had told police that she did not report her father because he threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the sexual abuse.

Khoza expressed disgust that the girl was used as a “sex object” by her father.

“It’s very concerning that not even a single person in the family noticed that the child was being abused for such a long time. This is odd and the father must be criminally charged for his actions,” she said.

She said the department would work closely with the police to ensure that the perpetrator was charged for the heinous crime.

“Police must make an arrest to set an example for such evil people, who continue to abuse and rape our children.

“I’m shocked that the father has not been arrested yet,” said Khoza.

Khoza added that she believed that because of the seriousness of the crime, the man should be kept in jail while the investigation continues.

The department said it had sent a team of social workers to investigate the case and take action, in terms of the provisions of the Children’s Act, and provide psycho-social services to the victim and the family.

“Most importantly, we are not going to rest until the suspect accused of this evil is sent to prison to pay for his sins,” said Khoza.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of rape was opened at KwaMsane police station and was being investigated by the KwaMsane Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

The Mercury