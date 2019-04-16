The N3 Toll Concession is expecting a huge increase in traffic heading to Durban. File photo: Tiro Ramatlhatse

DURBAN - Traffic on the N3 Toll Route (N3TC) between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is expected to increase sharply from Thursday. N3TC’s commercial manager, Con Roux, said: “N3 Toll Concession recommends road users plan their trips in order to travel outside peak times. Do not leave your departure until too late in the day. With between 2500 and 3500 vehicles an hour expected on the N3 Toll Route at peak times, the risks and demands on drivers increase exponentially.”

He said high traffic volumes were expected to continue through Friday. Thereafter, conditions would taper off until Easter Monday.

Roux said all N3TC toll plazas would be operating at maximum capacity. If congestion occurred, the Roads Traffic Inspectorate might have to manage traffic flow at toll plazas.

He said although N3TC was busy with road construction projects along Van Reenen’s Pass and between Cedara and Mooi River, no roadworks (except essential remedial work) would take place at the weekend, and all lane restrictions would be lifted.

Authorities are becoming tough on motorists driving under the influence of alcohol, with the Evidential Breath Alcotest being piloted in KwaZulu-Natal this Easter.

Officers of the Road Traffic Inspectorate in the province will be deploying the devices at checkpoints at the weekend.

“Testing for the presence of alcohol can be effectively done on the spot and the results are admissible as evidence in court. Offenders will have no chance of getting away scot-free,” warned Roux.

All emergency services and law enforcement authorities will be on high alert for the weekend.

N3TC is combining its road incident management efforts with partners to enhance emergency capacity and safety along the route.

Meanwhile, one woman was killed and 26 people were injured yesterday when a transporter rolled down an embankment off the R600 between Ladysmith and Winterton, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

ER24 paramedics and other services arrived shortly after 8.30am to find a large transporter at the bottom of an embankment.

Paramedics found the body of a woman, believed to be in her 30s, lying some distance from the vehicle. The injured were attended to at the scene and then taken to Ladysmith Provincial Hospital.

It is believed the driver lost control of the vehicle.

THE MERCURY