Sad to announce that Natasha has passed away earlier this morning— #bringnatashahome (@djzamambo) September 9, 2019
Ohh no😭💔— cloud in the flesh🌈 (@lindiconco) September 9, 2019
Wow i'm so sorry 💔😭— Ntobe (@Ntobe_Ntuli) September 9, 2019
Oh God💔💔 may her soul rest in peace— Zintle Mvunyiswa (@MvunyiswaZintle) September 9, 2019
What happened to her? This is heartbreaking!!!— Mado Dani Sathekge (@madough_88) September 9, 2019
A second woman, who was also allegedly kidnapped on Friday, has since been found.
Sithembile Ncwane disappeared minutes after texting her mother that she was being followed by a car.
Police, her family, members of her church and residents searched for her, and a social media campaign was also started.
Mbele confirmed she was found.
“She was found alive at Intake (outside Mariannhill) where she was dropped off by the kidnappers. She has injuries and has been taken to hospital.” Mbele said a case of kidnapping was being investigated by KwaDabeka police.
Ncwane’s pastor, Gatsha Ndlovu, of the Mustard Seed Church, said Ncwane, who is the youth service programme manager, had been on her way to church on Friday, when she went missing.
“From the day we were told that she was missing, everyone was out and about, spreading the word and hoping that we would find her. We are glad that she is okay,” said Ndlovu.
The Mercury