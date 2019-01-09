File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A gang of would-be robbers ran for their lives after a New Germany resident fought back in an attempted house robbery on Wednesday. It is alleged that just after midday, the men tried to kick down the front door of the house but did not realise the owner of the home was inside.

"The man confronted the robbers who fired shots at him. He fired back. The men then turned around and ran off. They did not take anything with them," Blue Security community and media liaison officer, Andreas Mathios, said.

He said the men dropped a crowbar that they had brought with them. They managed to speed off in an awaiting getaway vehicle.

"It's possible that two suspects were shot and injured in the gunfight as there are traces of blood on scene. The resident was not injured during the shooting," Mathios said.

Mathios said a neighbour, who heard the suspects kicking in the door, alerted the local community WhatsApp group. Local security teams then responded to the scene.

"The crime scene was cordoned off and the scene was handed over to SAPS Pinetown for further processing," Mathios said.

