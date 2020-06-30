Northdale business robbery syndicate nabbed in police raid

Durban - Police have arrested a gang of six men and recovered 14 rounds of ammunition following a robbery in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, last week. Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said two vehicles which police suspect were used as getaway vehicles, were seized and impounded. "The suspects will be profiled to check if they are linked to other robbery cases reported in Mountain Rise and surrounding areas. They will appear before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court soon," she said. Gwala said on June 21, the men allegedly entered a business premises in Failsworth Road and accosted a security guard. "He was robbed of his firearm while the men proceeded to hold up the staff and patrons at gunpoint. They demanded cash and took eight cellphones. The suspects fled the scene in their two getaway vehicles. Mountain Rise SAPS are investigating a case of business robbery," she said.

Gwala said a multi-disciplinary operation was conducted on Monday night and into the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Mountain Rise and Maqongqo areas in Table Mountain.

"The team was following up information about the suspects involved in a robbery. A total of six suspects aged between 20 and 61 were swiftly placed under arrest at different areas. Two firearms which also include a shotgun that was robbed from a security guard was also found from the suspects," she said.

Meanwhile, police nabbed an alleged house robbery suspect at a Durban hospital.

Gwala said the men allegedly entered a home in Malvern where he and two other armed men held up the occupants of the home.

"They pushed the victims to the floor and stole a flat screen TV from the wall. The suspects jumped over the fence with the stolen flat screen TV. An off-duty police officer who witnessed the incident confronted the suspects and a shootout ensured. One of the suspects was injured and was taken away by his colleagues in their getaway vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle was later found abandoned on the Higginson Highway and was impounded by police for further investigation," Gwala said.

She said the Ethekwini District Trio Task Team continued with an investigation into the case of house robbery.

"Their investigations led them to a local hospital where a 26-year-old suspect was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was placed under arrest and remains at hospital under police guard. He will appear in court after he is discharged from hospital," Gwala said.

