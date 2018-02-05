A woman was arrested by members of a private security company on Tuesday for the theft of chocolates and a school bag. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa

Durban - A woman was apprehended after she allegedly stole 65 Kit Kat chocolates and a school bag at a store on Wick Street in the Verulam CBD on Tuesday.





It’s believed the 38-year-old woman may be part of a shoplifting syndicate.





Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the business and, upon arrival, found her in possession of a pink school bag which contained the stolen chocolates.





“During an interview the Ndwedwe resident confirmed that she had removed two boxes of the chocolates from a shelf near the store entrance and proceeded to a quieter aisle where she loaded the chocolates into a school bag which she had also stolen,” said Reaction Unit South Africa on its Facebook page.





The women was apprehended by one of the staff as she left the store.





“The suspect informed officers that the stolen chocolates, which sell for R10 at the store, were going to be sold at the Verulam taxi rank for half the price.”





The security company said she is believed to be part of a shoplifting syndicate and had been arrested on several occasions by reaction officers for stealing chocolates.





They described the light-fingered woman as a “habitual criminal” who is not deterred by arrest and detention.





The Mercury



