Tensions mount as foreign national drivers come under attack from ‘xenophobic thugs’ in KZN and Gauteng

Durban – A national truck shutdown over the hiring of foreign nationals is expected today, with several incidents of shooting, looting and attacks on drivers being reported in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli said law-enforcement agencies would be on high alert in the province to ensure traffic was not disrupted due to protest action on the provincial and national trade routes. “The burning of trucks and attacks on drivers is a major issue of concern, as it threatens to destabilise the logistics industry as well as our economy. Those who attempt to disrupt traffic and attack any freight transport will face the full might of the law,” warned Ntuli. Disgruntled local truck drivers have threatened to completely shut down all truck movement across the country if an urgent resolution is not reached over the employment of foreign nationals. The All Truck Drivers’ Foundation (ATDF), advocating the 100% employment of local drivers, said the shutdown would start today.

A ZIMBABWEAN truck driver came under attack in Gauteng yesterday. Assailants opened fire on the truck. They demanded to see his work permit before he was stoned and assaulted. They then jammed his head in the driver’s door.





ATDF head Sipho Zungu distanced the organisation from the reported incidents of looting, torching of trucks and attacks on foreign national drivers.

He said while they had not initiated the call for the strike, their drivers were frustrated and would support the shutdown.

“I have seen posts on social media platforms about a possible shutdown today. It is tired, angry drivers behind this, and they will not be stopped,” said Zungu.

He said the issue of the employment of foreign drivers was an ongoing one and drivers were demanding an immediate resolution.

“I cannot hold them off. If I try to calm them down, I will have to provide them with something they can hold on to. At this stage, I don’t have anything to reassure them. The government has not given me any solid feedback.

“It’s all in their hands now. The government must report to the drivers and give them what they want,” said Zungu.

It has been alleged that members have already started stopping trucks and demanding work permits from drivers.

In June last year, after several trucks were torched during violent protest action over the same issue, a task team, comprising senior officials from the departments of Labour, Home Affairs, Transport, the KZN Premier’s Office, and representatives from the truck owners’ and drivers’ associations formed a task team.

Zungu claimed that, to date, they had not come back with any solutions.

“There is nothing concrete on the table. The government just wants to calm the drivers down by giving them false hope,” he said.

Zungu added that the national Covid-19 lockdown had added to drivers’ problems.

“The drivers have been sitting at home and not earning any income. They are suffering. Imagine seeing your children hungry in front of you because companies have opted to hire foreign drivers. While you are crying with hunger, foreigners are working and living nice lives in our country,” he said.

Yesterday, the national task team called an urgent meeting to deal with the shutdown.

Speaking after the meeting, trucking industry advocate Priya Hassan, from the Positive Freight Solution Forum, said transporters were not going to take this lying down.

“We are not going to be bullied or threatened. The ATDF members are xenophobic thugs,” said Hassan.

She said targeted attacks had already started and they had received various reports from around the country.

She added that the shutdown would bring the economy to its knees.

“We are moving essential cargo, medical equipment and life-saving devices.

“We are expected to stop because a bunch of criminals are threatening to kill our drivers. These drivers have families and they are now scared to work,” she said.

She added the industry was complying with employing local drivers.

Hassan said they appealed to government to fast-track the arrest of the syndicates responsible for the attacks on drivers, which had been going on for more than 18 months.

“My view is that we should stand down and not put our drivers at risk. This will be done until the ministers of Transport and Police addresses this issue.

“We don’t have a choice. Everything will stop. People won’t get food, medication nothing will move.

“I have the responsibility to put my people first. We cannot put money first because lives cannot be replaced,” Hassan said.

She added the industry was already running at a negative growth due to the lockdown.

More than 150 companies had liquidated in May.

“What further financial indicators are needed to put these thugs in jail for economic sabotage? They are putting themselves before the needs of anybody else in this country.

“There is no doubt that the attacks will increase from today. But, do we fight back?”

The transport minister’s spokesperson, Ayanda-Allie Paine, did not respond to calls or questions.