Tracer team nabs German tourist for flouting Covid-19 quarantine rules, continuing his holiday in KZN

Durban - Police have arrested a second person for allegedly absconding coronavirus quarantine. National SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, said the second person, a tourist, had travelled from the Kruger National Park to St Lucia and was tracked down by a tracing team and health officials. He said the man was placed in quarantine. "He tested positive while on holiday at Kruger National Park and was instructed to remain at his lodge. Instead, the tourist ignored the instruction and left the park and proceeded to St Lucia in KwaZulu-Natal (near Mtubatuba), where he apparently interacted with an unknown number of people,” Naidoo said. He said the Department of Health had traced the tourist to holiday accommodation in St Lucia and immediately quarantined him at a hospital.

Naidoo said the man faces a charge of attempted murder.

He is the second person who has been nabbed for ignoring government instruction and going into self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, The Mercury reported that a 52-year-old Ladysmith businessman was arrested after he tested positive and continued to work.

Naidoo said police were informed that the man had come into contact with other residents in Ladysmith.

"The same man travelled to various countries to South Africa. On his return on March 18, he was tested positive with the Covid-19 and was instructed to self-quarantine for at least 14 days pending the blood results.

"However the allegedly continued with his business and in doing so disregarded the instructions by a doctor thus allegedly contravening regulations in terms of the National Disaster Act pertaining to the Covid-19 virus. The 52-year-old suspect was arrested and removed to a hospital where he is currently being treated," Naidoo said.

In KZN, 91 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

