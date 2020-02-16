Durban - Lectures, practicals, seminars and tutorials are set to resume at the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
In a statement issued at the weekend, the university confirmed that their academic programme will continue from 7:45am, as per specific academic timetables.
"In addition, registration for both undergraduate and postgraduate students will continue, closing at 4pm on Friday, March 6, 2020. All students are urged to conclude their registration as soon as possible. Discussions between the executive management committee and the Student Representative Council (SRC) are continuing," the university said.
Lectures at all UKZN campuses were called off following a wave of violent protests that saw students, police and members of campus security locked in running battles. Earlier in the month, students set the HIV-support centre alight.
UKZN management then took a decision to suspend the academic programme.