UKZN set to resume academic programme on Monday









Howard College building, University of Kwazulu Natal. Pic: Supplied. Durban - Lectures, practicals, seminars and tutorials are set to resume at the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. In a statement issued at the weekend, the university confirmed that their academic programme will continue from 7:45am, as per specific academic timetables. "In addition, registration for both undergraduate and postgraduate students will continue, closing at 4pm on Friday, March 6, 2020. All students are urged to conclude their registration as soon as possible. Discussions between the executive management committee and the Student Representative Council (SRC) are continuing," the university said. Lectures at all UKZN campuses were called off following a wave of violent protests that saw students, police and members of campus security locked in running battles. Earlier in the month, students set the HIV-support centre alight. UKZN management then took a decision to suspend the academic programme.

Last week, The EFF Student Command (EFFSC) and SA Students Congress (Sasco) have issued an ultimatum - write off all historical debt and clear students for registration - or face a national shutdown of universities.

UKZN told students that they had to pay 15% of their historical debt before they would be cleared for this year’s registration.

However, student leaders have argued that poor students could not afford to pay.

Scores of students have been arrested since the start of the protests and have been released on bail.

At the Durban University of Technology, students handed over a memorandum containing a list of their grievances, which included safety issues and other matters.

The Mercury