Durban - Pupils and staff at a school in uMlazi's L Section had to be rushed to hospital on Monday morning following a suspected toxic gas leak. Rescue Care spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said they were called to the scene just after 9:30am and found chaos at the school.

"It is alleged that some pupils were playing with a ball of some kind which then tore open and a powder substance spilled. This substance was then picked up by the wind and entered multiple classrooms effecting multiple pupils and teachers," he said.

Jamieson said EMRS and Rescue Care paramedics called for more resources to assist due to the number of injuries.

"The SAPS and Metro Police Search and Rescue unit were also called to assist. Three pupils and a teacher had sustained critical injuries and were stabilised on the scene. The Lenmed1 Aeromedical Helicopter was called in to assist for rapid transportation to the Lenmed Ethekweni Hospital and Heart Centre," Jamieson said.

More than 100 people were rushed to local hospitals following an apparent toxic substance leak at a school in uMlazi Video: Rescue Care





He said about 100 people had been transported to hospitals in the area.

"At least 60 more people are being attended to and will be rushed to hospital," he said.

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has called for an investigation in the incident.

Speaking on behalf of the department, Kwazi Mthethwa, said they are closely monitoring the situation.

"We are monitoring this devastating situation closely and have been able to make contact with the school with an attempt to assist where possible," he said.

More than 100 people were rushed to local hospitals following an apparent toxic substance leak at a school in uMlazi Video: Rescue Care





