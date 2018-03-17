KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development MEC Sihle Zikalala surveys the damage to an Eshowe farm after angry protesters torched the sugarcane fields and buildings on the property last week. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

The smell of smouldering wood and diesel fumes were still evident in the air at the farm that was the scene of violent protests at Eshowe on Sunday morning.





Charred furniture and appliances that included beds and washing machines, mounds of ashes, broken glass, burnt rafters and disfigured iron sheets bore testimony of the devastation left behind by last week's violent protests on Corby Hill Farm in Eshowe.





This is the sight that greeted MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Sihle Zikalala on Sunday as he arrived at the farm to inspect the damage.





Following a short media briefing at the uMlalazi Municipality mayoral offices, Zikalala embarked on a tour of the sugarcane farm which is a mere three kilometres away from the small town.





Police have estimated the damage to be in the region of R15 million for both Corby Hill Farm and another neighbouring one.





Zikalala who was accompanied by the district mayor Nonhle Mkhulisi, councillors and traditional leaders did not visit a neighbouring farm where a sugarcane field was also burnt.





Last week at Corby Hill, protesters razed several buildings which included an in-house bed and breakfast, and sheds that housed farm equipment and tractors.