Woman arrested after newborn found strangled in dustbin









Picture: luctheo/Pixabay Durban - A woman has been arrested and charged for murder after she allegedly strangled her newborn baby boy and dumped the infant in a bin in Cato Manor on Saturday.

#sapsKZN Yesterday, Cato Manor police arrested a 24yr-old woman for strangling a new born baby and dumping the body inside a bin at a flat on Candella Road. She is expected to appear at the Durban Magistrates Court tomorrow. #ActAgainstAbuse MLhttps://t.co/32MnhqECog pic.twitter.com/1HFOFToArh — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 16, 2020

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the woman is due in court on Monday.

Mbele said Cato Manor police were alerted to the gruesome find by a resident who found the infant wrapped in a municipal bin.

"A case of concealment of birth was opened at the Cato Manor police station. On Saturday, police conducted their investigation and were led to a flat along Candella Road. Police officers made the gruesome discovery of an umbilical chord inside a bucket in the flat Further investigation revealed that the baby was strangled and dumped inside the bin. A case of murder was then opened at Cato Manor SAPS," Mbele said.

The 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged for murder. She is due to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Monday.

Last month, the police discovered a decomposed body of a newborn baby on the roof of a garage in Durban's Point area.

"A case of concealment of birth has been opened at the Durban Central Police station for further investigation," Mbele said.

Police had not made any arrests. Just five days before, members of the SAPS and Metro Search and Rescue units were called out to retrieve a foetus from a bin at New Pier, near Wedge Beach.

