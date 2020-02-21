KZN female cricketers ready to take on the world in the T20 World Cup









Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal Women's star Chloe Tryon will be a vital member of the Momentum Proteas Women's side at the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup starting in Australia this weekend. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/ BackPage Pix Durban – Trisha Chetty, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Nondumiso Shangase are the five representatives from the Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal Women’s preparing to do battle for the Proteas Women at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The experienced Tryon, Chetty and Ismail will be vital cogs in the side at the competition that sees South Africa face England, Thailand, Pakistan and the West Indies in the group phase of the tournament. Both Shangase and Mlaba have come through the KZN Hubs programme and are shining lights for the programme around the country. "We would like to wish our KZN women and the entire Momentum Proteas Women's team all the best for the T20 World Cup in Australia,” CEO of KZN Cricket Heinrich Strydom said. "The team have been hard at work in preparation and we will be supporting them throughout their campaign Down Under. To see players come through the development ranks to the national team is incredibly satisfying and we wish them all the best," Strydom said.

Former Proteas player and current Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal Women’s coach Dinesha Devnarain is excited by what the team can achieve in Australia.

“Given the amount of talent and the experience that we have in our side I don’t see how we can’t push for the title,” she said.

“We will definitely need our big game players to play well but it will take a massive team effort from the whole squad. There are some very strong teams at the competition but I still think we have a very good chance of winning," she said.

Devnarain has watched Mlaba and Shangase grow and move through the ranks locally and is proud to see them on the world stage.

“It’s a goosebump moment for me to see these girls on the biggest stage in the world. It comes down to hard work, work ethic, believing in yourself and a true case of chasing your dreams. As a coach it’s one of the most satisfying things to see but as a person, to see where these girls have come from, and now to see them at a Word Cup representing our country is indescribable," Devnarain said.

The women's opening match takes place on Sunday.

The Mercury