Durban – Trisha Chetty, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Nondumiso Shangase are the five representatives from the Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal Women’s preparing to do battle for the Proteas Women at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
The experienced Tryon, Chetty and Ismail will be vital cogs in the side at the competition that sees South Africa face England, Thailand, Pakistan and the West Indies in the group phase of the tournament.
Both Shangase and Mlaba have come through the KZN Hubs programme and are shining lights for the programme around the country.
"We would like to wish our KZN women and the entire Momentum Proteas Women's team all the best for the T20 World Cup in Australia,” CEO of KZN Cricket Heinrich Strydom said.
"The team have been hard at work in preparation and we will be supporting them throughout their campaign Down Under. To see players come through the development ranks to the national team is incredibly satisfying and we wish them all the best," Strydom said.