Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Herd of The Cows have been given the green light to stampede the upcoming Charity Challenge Relay in Hillcrest on Heritage Day Tuesday and plan to make their typically boisterous mark on the family-orientated event. Started last year the team relay fun run involved each participant running a flat and easy five kilometre lap around Hillcrest High School before handing the team baton to the next runner.

Each runner can nominate their chosen beneficiary from the six official charities, which the CHOC Cows have joined for the first time alongside Highway Hospice, the Hillcrest AIDS Centre, LIV Durban, Project Rhino and Rotary International.

“It is a double-edged fun day on the Heritage Day public holiday,” said race director Barry Holland. “It is a festive day aimed at corporates and families , with corporate tents set up around the venue and we aim to make it a lot of fun.

“At the same time it is a great way to raise money for each of these six very deserving charities, and we are thrilled to have the CHOC Cows on board this year.

“I know The Cows all too well from other events like the Comrades,” he said. “I know it will be festive and noisy, which will be marvellous.”

“FUNdraising is what we do best,” said Iris Varty, one of The Cows KZN Herd conveners.

“The school is one of the pillars of the Hillcrest community and Heritage Day is very close to all of our hearts. We plan to get as many teams of The Cows out on the day to enjoy the relay vibe and do our bit for kids battling with cancer.

“We expect a number of the regular Cows to be running, and also see this easy and fun event as a great way to get new people to join the Herd,” she added.

“We like to have fun but we are also competitive – when it comes to fundraising!” she added. “We want to win the race for top fundraiser.”

She said that anyone keen to run in the famous Cow kit will be eligible to do so if they raise R6000.

“Each entry costs R200 and then each runner gets an online platform to raise funds. If anyone gets to the R6000 mark we would be thrilled to recognise that by getting them Cow kit to run in,” she explained.

Varty said that the Cows in KZN can be contacted through their Facebook page The Cows – KZN Herd or the website www.thecows.co.za.

