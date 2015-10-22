Chery packs J2 hatch with extra Swag
22 October 2015 | Cadillac
22 October 2015 | Cadillac
19 September 2014 | Cadillac
10 February 2015 | Cadillac
27 January 2015 | Cadillac
8 September 2014 | Cadillac
14 April 2014 | Cadillac
Whether this was a GM leak or somebody broke an embargo, the genie is out of the bottle.26 March 2013 | Cadillac
Cadillac says the ELR is the first luxury extended-range electric car.15 January 2013 | Cadillac
America's 3 Series fighter has won its homeland's Car of the Year competition.14 January 2013 | Cadillac
Cadillac's edgy look - with its sharp, angular lines and creased edges - is a turn-off.6 November 2012 | Cadillac