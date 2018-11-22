Driven: New Datsun Go is a big step in the right direction
22 November 2018 | Latest launches
22 November 2018 | Latest launches
18 January 2018 | Latest launches
16 November 2018 | Latest launches
11 August 2017 | Latest launches
31 August 2016 | Latest launches
Its structure failed so badly that fitting airbags would be futile, Global NCAP's Indian division concluded.6 November 2014 | Industry news
Nissan has resurrected the Datsun brand to provide affordable transport at the very bottom of the market, but there are trade-offs.17 October 2014 | Latest launches
For the first time in more than 30 years, South Africans can now buy a brand new Datsun.14 October 2014 | Motoring
Seven-seater MPV is based on the same platform as the confirmed-for-SA Go hatchback.17 September 2013 | Latest launches