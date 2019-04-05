JOHANNESBURG - If you’re an Opel fanatic, and if the Corsa holds a special place in your heart, you’ll be pleased to note that the brand’s limited edition Corsa 120Y is now available at your friendly neighbourhood Opel dealer. The Corsa 120Y celebrates Opel’s 120 years in the vehicle industry. You get quite a bit of kit for for your cash, including a rear-view camera, front and rear park-assist, ABS, ESP, Hill-Start assist, driver and passenger, front seat side and curtain airbags.

Moms and dads will also appreciate the vehicle’s standard ISOFIX child seat anchor points, while criminals will not appreciate its anti-theft alarm and immobiliser. Naturally, you get remote-controlled central locking too.

On the in-car entertainment front, you get an 18cm touchscreen Opel IntelliLink Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support as well as six premium speakers to rattle the neighbourhood with.

Sporty styling comes standard too, with 16-inch Gun Metal Silver alloys thrown in, as well as unique trim pieces that include 120Y logos.





If you live and work in the city, expect 5.6l/100km on your daily commute. If you travel for extended periods on the highway at reasonable speeds, expect a claimed 4.1l/100km.

Surprisingly it won’t cost much more than a standard Corsa Sport model, albeit with the brand’s smaller 1.0T engine beating under the bonnet.

Priced at R259 900, the CORSA 120Y is as suited to singles and couples as it is to families.

As far as small capacity turbocharged engine cars go, you get respectable value for money with the 120Y, together with practicality, a decent warranty and service plan, comfortable ride and handling, and comprehensive safety features.

IOL MOTORING