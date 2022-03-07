662kW Brabus 900 E63 AMG is a self-confessed wolf in sheep’s clothing

Bottrop, Germany - We certainly wouldn’t say that this menacing sedan lacks sinister presence, but Brabus unashamedly refers to its new beast as a wolf in sheep’s clothing. That’s because what’s beneath the bonnet is the far scarier part of the equation. The standard Mercedes-AMG E63 S is already at the upper end of its game with outputs of 450kW and 850Nm, but the Brabus 900 sedan takes things to crazy new heights with a grand total of 662kW at 6200rpm, and 1250Nm from 2900rpm.

That, according to claims, is enough to get the Brabus 900 from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and on to 200km/h in just 9.7s, while the top speed is electronically governed to 330km/h in order to “not overstress the tyres”. As you’d expect from Brabus, there’s a lot more than just a software tweak going on here. For starters the displacement of the engine has been increased from 4.0-litres to 4.5-litres by boring out the eight cylinder engine block to 84mm and fitting it with corresponding larger pistons. To help realise the engine’s full potential, the German tuner also developed a more efficient force-feeding system, which includes two Brabus high-performance turbochargers with a larger compressor unit and a special core assembly with reinforced axial bearings. This configuration enables a maximum boost pressure of 1.4 bar.

Clients can also look forward to a sinister-sounding exhaust system, with Brabus having added larger downpipes, metal catalysts and special particulate filters. The Brabus high-performance exhaust system is made entirely of stainless steel and minimises the exhaust back pressure. The Brabus 900 also rides a little lower to the ground, thanks to a Brabus suspension module for the standard air suspension system, which lowers the car by 20mm. Exterior mods include 21-inch Brabus wheels (available in signature black) as well as a front lip spoiler with raised flaps, carbon intakes for the side air scoops, a subtle lip spoiler and carbon diffuser. Further to that, all chrome and plastic elements on the bodywork have been painted black.

