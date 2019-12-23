A Tesla Tractor? Eight interesting renderings of fantasy Teslas









A Tesla for the farm. Picture: Budget Direct. PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA - After 10 years in the marketplace, Tesla is the world’s top selling electric car manufacturer. Now the company is aiming to conquer the ever crowded Pick-up market. Needless to say competing manufactures will be awaiting the release nervously, as the electric vehicle sector goes from strength to strength in terms of design and popularity. The team at Budget Direct were clearly quite thrilled by the news of the Cybertruck and by Tesla’s seemingly never-ending ability to innovate. So they started to think about what kind of other electric cars they’d love Tesla to create. Here are Eight Tesla vehicles that the Australian insurance company feels would create the ultimate line-up. Motorcycle A motorbike might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think “Tesla”, but we think a Tesla Motorcycle would be an awesome thing. Classic Tesla design is written all over this bike, and we think it would look right at home in the Tesla product range. This is clearly a superbike, so we have provided a space to lie down when you cruise past other bikes. But wait, is that a fuel tank you spy? No we haven‘t made a fatal error, that's where the electronics and batteries are located. We know the question you‘re about to ask. The answer is no; this bike is not autonomous.

Hot Hatch

For those of you who are not car buffs, Hot hatch is short for hot hatchback and is a high-performance version of an everyday hatchback car. The Hot hatch market is a busy and competitive one, with the likes of the Honda Type R, Ford Focus ST, BMW M135i xDrive and many more jostling for top spot. We‘re confident that this all-electric Tesla hot hatch would blow the competition away if it were to hit the market for real. We think that this car's spiritual home is the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife racecourse. Do you agree?

City transit Bus

Since the news broke that Tesla is developing an all-electric semi-trailer truck, which is called Semi and is due to enter production in 2020, we couldn't help thinking that it‘s only a matter of time before we see Tesla busses driving themselves around major cities. This city bus takes inspiration from the initial Semi design and ticks all the boxes for the Tesla minimal style. Check out the continuous window glass around the bus. We think that riding this bus wouldn‘t be funl even during rush hour.

Classic Sports car

A Tesla classic sports car model? Now your talking! Stubborn petrol heads might argue that any classic sports car needs to be loud (or very loud), due to its gas guzzling engine. But we think that this retro Tesla is pure class all the way. It should be; it is after all inspired by the much loved and always iconic Jaguar Type-E. With its long hood and classic Type-E wheelhouse, this car pays tribute to the Jag, but we think you‘ll agree it has a vibe that is unmistakably Tesla.

Tractor

When you‘re daydreaming about your fast car wishlist (instead of working), tractors are probably the last thing on your mind. But we‘re here to remind you that none other than Lamborghini made tractors before they created supercars, so we think Tesla could easily step into the agriculture marketplace and own it. And yes, this tractor would have to be autonomous. Any farmer would love to kick back and let this Tesla tractor do all the work. Yes it‘s a tractor, but check out the window design and minimal body; this vehicle is undeniably a Tesla.

Utility vehicle

This would be the smallest four-wheeled vehicle in Tesla’s product family, but it would have all the power and functionality expected of any Tesla product. The vehicle’s extra batteries and other electronics are shielded behind sturdy bullbars and to provide extra power we added batteries up front. This vehicle has two seats, but there are two optional seats directly at the back. We have kept the Tesla design language alive here, but safety comes first; hence the rather un-Tesla like roll cage. It's a Tesla for sure, but not as you know it.

Amphibious car

If it ain't broke, don't fix it goes the popular saying. So with that in mind we have stuck to the design features that make the Tesla brand so iconic. Our Amphibious car might look like a regular Tesla, but as you can see we‘ve added some features that give this vehicle the ability to cross water. The wheels retract like something right out of “Back To The Future 2”. Since it's a Tesla, this car is fast. So fast it could probably give a speedboat a run for its money in a race. Yes this car really belongs in the (not so distant) future.

Flying car

Since founding his company SpaceX in 2002, Elon Musk has been working on manufacturing rockets and spacecraft. So this flying car would no doubt have to be designed with the expertise of SpaceX. It‘s still a Tesla though so there are no jet engines here.

When it's cruising roads on the ground, the flying blades are hidden away, making it a nice little compact city car. But once the car is airborne, the rear wing extends, the blades are deployed and the wheelbase increases for more stability. This reminds us of the mini helicopter in the James Bond movie “You Only Live Twice”.

We hope that the Tesla Cybertruck isn't the last time the company branches out into new areas. We think that these ideas could easily become reality, so keep your eyes peeled.