Kempten, Germany - The Audi SQ2 is already something of a hot hatch in hiking boots, but now German tuner ABT Sportsline has given it some extra sparkle, both on the performance and posing fronts. While the standard vehicle is good for 221kW and 400Nm, the ABT Engine Control Unit upgrade unleashes 257kW and 400Nm. This results in a 0.2 second improvement in the 0-100km/h time, with the tuner quoting 4.6 seconds.

To beef up the styling, ABT also offers a range of ‘DR’ and ‘ER-C’ alloy wheels, available in 19-inch and 20-inch sizes, while colour choices include Mystic Black and Matt Black. But the company’s recommended choice for those seeking to stand out is the 20-inch GR wheel design, with glossy black contrasts and diamond-machined rim lip. A wheel space kit is also part of the deal.

ABT offers conversions for a wide range of VW Group products, including Audi, Volkswagen and Lamborghini models.

IOL Motoring



