Add some Dakar flavour to your Toyota Hilux with these Giniel de Villiers packages

Cape Town - Do you want a Toyota Hilux that stands out in a crowd? South African Dakar Rally legend Giniel de Villiers has teamed up with 4x4 Megaworld to create three packages that make South Africa’s best-selling bakkie more distinctive and, in the case of the flagship offering, more capable. Customers can choose from three levels, with the most affordable of these starting at R7600, but before you get too excited, this package is limited to body decals.

The ‘Tier 2’ pack adds a nudge bar and roll bar, both finished in stainless steel, as well as ARB Intensity spot lights and Takla seat covers with embroidered GDV racing logos. However, if you’re seeking a serious off-roader then ‘Tier 3’ is the option for you. It includes an adjustable Old Man Emu BP51 suspension system, which raises the vehicle by 50mm. The shock absorbers are specifically configured for off-road driving, and they’re said to offer exceptional performance in sandy terrain such as dunes. The Tier 3 GDV Toyota Hilux also gains a set of 17-inch ‘Dirty Life’ alloy wheels as well as 265/70R17 S/T Cooper Max Tyres.

Tier 2 is priced from R61 099 and Tier 3 starts at R171 257, however 4x4 Mega World warns that these prices could change as a result of currency fluctuations. In addition to the aforementioned vehicle features, buyers will also receive a pair of DGV Racing branded Oakley sunglasses as well as a GDV racing cap signed by De Villiers. “The GDV Racing kits can be fitted to either new double cab bakkies or to cars that have been on the road for some time,” said 4x4 Mega World’s head of business development Kurt Brunner. “We are treating this as a limited edition, however, so prospective buyers should make contact with us sooner rather than later.”