Brabus 800 XLP Superblack is a sinister G-Class double cab with 588kW

BOTTROP, GERMANY – Renowned German tuner Brabus has unleashed an exclusive and sinister new version of its G-Class based Adventure XLP bakkie. Badged Superblack, the heavily modified double cab is entirely black outside and in. Well, apart from a few contrast red trim pieces that is. This brutal bakkie is 689mm longer than the G63 wagon that it’s based on, and it features special portal axles that enable a mammoth ground clearance of 490mm.

Power comes from the Brabus 800 twin-turbo V8, based on Mercedes-AMG’s unit, but modified to produce 588kW and 1000Nm. This is enough to get the Superblack from 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds, while the top speed is restricted to 210km/h. That’s impressive performance for a vehicle that weighs just a shade under three tonnes! There’s a lot more than just software at play here, as Brabus has installed two of its own high-performance turbochargers, featuring larger compression units. There’s also a Brabus Boost Xtra sound kit for the engine’s bypass valve, which generates a clearly audible blow-off noise when the driver lifts off the gas. Another treat for the ears is the Brabus high-performance exhaust system, featuring an actively controlled butterfly valve. As for the chassis mods, the Brabus 800 Adventure Superblack is fitted with a titanium-plated, height-adjustable Brabus Ride Control coilover suspension, which was calibrated specifically to the large ground clearance provided by the portal axles.