Brabus 800 XLP Superblack is a sinister G-Class double cab with 588kW
BOTTROP, GERMANY – Renowned German tuner Brabus has unleashed an exclusive and sinister new version of its G-Class based Adventure XLP bakkie. Badged Superblack, the heavily modified double cab is entirely black outside and in. Well, apart from a few contrast red trim pieces that is.
This brutal bakkie is 689mm longer than the G63 wagon that it’s based on, and it features special portal axles that enable a mammoth ground clearance of 490mm.
Power comes from the Brabus 800 twin-turbo V8, based on Mercedes-AMG’s unit, but modified to produce 588kW and 1000Nm. This is enough to get the Superblack from 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds, while the top speed is restricted to 210km/h. That’s impressive performance for a vehicle that weighs just a shade under three tonnes!
There’s a lot more than just software at play here, as Brabus has installed two of its own high-performance turbochargers, featuring larger compression units. There’s also a Brabus Boost Xtra sound kit for the engine’s bypass valve, which generates a clearly audible blow-off noise when the driver lifts off the gas. Another treat for the ears is the Brabus high-performance exhaust system, featuring an actively controlled butterfly valve.
As for the chassis mods, the Brabus 800 Adventure Superblack is fitted with a titanium-plated, height-adjustable Brabus Ride Control coilover suspension, which was calibrated specifically to the large ground clearance provided by the portal axles.
Numerous exposed carbon elements add a sporty touch to the exterior, and Brabus has fitted 22-inch Black Monoblock alloy wheels with Pirelli Scorpion ATR all-terrain tyres (325/55). Owners can also look forward to a winch with a pulling power of 4 500kg.
Brabus says the black interior of the special edition is a tribute to the year 1977 when Bodo Buschmann founded the business. It features the ’Heritage’ brand pattern with precision-embossed ’77’ logos in the leather. With regards to the exterior, numerous carbon elements add to the sinister ambience. In addition, 206 cockpit elements such as trim panels, handles, switches, loudspeaker covers and air vents are glazed in “Shadow Chrome”.
Pricing in Germany starts at 725 900 euro, which equated to R12.5 million at the time of writing. However, with import duties factored in, you can expect to part with a lot more than that if you ever find one in South Africa.