Brabus 900 Rocket R is Porsche 911 Turbo S on steroids

Brabus is well known for the work it carries out to make Mercedes-AMG products as fast as they can be. Every so often the German speed merchants apply their special treatment to Porsches. In this case, to create the Brabus 900 Rocket R.

The most obvious change over the standard Porsche 911 Turbo S is the fitment of a Brabus Widestar bodykit. The new aero pieces are all made from carbon-fibre. Their shape was fine-tuned in a wind tunnel technology. The kit makes the 911 Turbo S almost two metres wide. The new additions include a front lip spoiler, Kevlar-clad wheel arches, a carbon fibre diffuser and rear spoiler. The latter items producing genuine downforce. Brabus Monoblock alloys measure 21-inches at the front and 22 on the rear axle. The alloys are fitted with distinct carbon-fibre aero discs.

Brabus has given the Porsche’s 3.8-litre a good working over. The engine in the Brabus 900 Rocket R has two new VTG turbochargers of Brabus’ own design. They pump a maximum of 1.9 bars of boost into the flat-six. Other changes include a lightweight exhaust with less restrictive catalytic converters and an ECU remap. As a result, the engine now delivers maximum 662 kW (or 900 hp, hence the name) of power. Peak torque has been lifted to 1 000 N.m at 5 100 r/min. Power is fed to all four wheels, as with the standard 911 Turbo S. A dual-clutch transmission sends power to the electronically controlled all-wheel drive system. The Brabus 900 Rocket R takes just 2,5 seconds from zero to 100 km/h and reaches 200 km/h in 7,2 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 340 km/h to protect the tyres.