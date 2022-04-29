Brabus transforms Maybach GLS 600 SUV into a ‘Mega-Liner’ with 662kW

Bottrop, Germany: Now this is what you call first class cruising.
Brabus describes its latest creation, which is based on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, as an “Exceptional Mega-Liner” that combines the brute force you’d expect from Brabus with an exclusive and luxurious interior.
The new Maybach-based Brabus 900, as its name implies, is fitted with the German tuner’s bored-out version of the Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo V8.
With its capacity increased to 4.5-litres, the motor pushes out 662kW and 1250Nm, although the latter is electronically limited to 1050Nm. That’s still a huge increase from the ‘standard’ Maybach 600’s 412kW and 730Nm. In addition to its increased displacement, the engine benefits from larger turbochargers, a redesigned cooling system and Brabus stainless steel sports exhaust system which has adjustable flaps.
According to Brabus, this large luxury land yacht will surge from 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds, and on to an electronically limited top speed of 320km/h.
The tuner has also modified the air suspension, which features special mapping to lower the ride height of the car by around 25mm.
The Brabus 900 rolls on massive 24-inch ‘Platinum Edition’ wheels fitted with Continental SportContact 6 high-performance tyres.
Furthermore, the aerodynamic exterior design package, which includes numerous lightweight carbon components, also reduces aerodynamic lift at high speeds.
“Of course, the aerodynamics also play a hugely important role at the tremendously high speeds this high-performance is effortlessly capable of reaching. To this end, the Brabus designers developed bodywork components that give the SUV a decidedly sporty character thanks to being produced from lightweight yet robust carbon,” Brabus said.
As for the interior, the standard Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is already a cruise liner on wheels, but Brabus has taken the visual opulence further with its own two-tone seat upholstery with shell-shaped quilting that’s also applied on the door panels.
Another unique touch is the pair of Brabus-labelled ‘cozy pillows’ provided for rear seat passengers. Rounding off the interior garnishes are aluminium pedals and Brabus carbon elements on the dashboard, steering wheel and doors, finished with high-gloss sealant.
Brabus is not disclosing production numbers for this vehicle, but says that it is built to order.