Classic Mustang style meets 620kW Tesla heart - with love from Russia

The original Ford Mustang Fastback of the mid-1960s is arguably the best looking muscle car of all time, and certainly one of the most sought after. But for many muscle car fans it would be hard to imagine this brutish shape without the soundtrack of a V8 engine. But times are changing and converting classics into electric cars is a thing nowadays - remember Prince Harry’s battery-powered E-Type wedding car? Now there’s a Russian company called Aviar Motors that is bringing new electric life to one of the most iconic muscle cars of all time - the original Mustang Fastback, and this is far more than just an old car with a heart transplant. The Aviar R67 is a whole new car that’s been created around the underpinnings of a Tesla Model S. The car’s electric motors, battery, suspension and electronics are all sourced from Tesla, and completing this new-age automotive sandwich is a retro-styled body made from composite materials. The electric motors power both axles and collectively produce 626kW, and while you might miss the V8 rumble of the car that inspired this creation, there’s a certain consolation in being able to accelerate from 0-100km/h in a claimed 2.2 seconds. The top speed is listed at 250km/h and the car can reportedly manage just over 500km between charges.

The Russian carmaker has also put considerable time and effort into creating a truly modern interior that also harks back to the original ‘Stang’s cockpit. It’s got a huge tablet-style touchscreen infotainment system as well as on-board WiFi and creature comforts such as dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and start and ‘premium class’ leather upholstery.

Aviar Motors has not mentioned any production numbers or price tags as yet, but the R67 is certainly not going to be cheap.

So what inspired the Russian company to create this silent-but-violent ponycar?

“I Like the 60s. That was the era of rebels free from hypocrisy and dreaming that humanity would be better, would end the war and learn to love each other,” Aviar Motors founder Aleksey Rachev explained.

“Their symbols were jeans and rock-and-roll. They followed the dream, and there was nothing impossible for them! I believe muscle cars of the ‘60s are the same symbol of the American culture as Apollo 11 and Woodstock. By charisma and style they have no equal.

“I could not let these wonderful cars be left in the pages of history, just for the reasons of ecology, economy, new safety standards and other factors.

“That is the very reason for creating Aviar R67.”

Rachev said the intention was to catch the spirit of these legendary cars of the ‘60s and rethink them in a modern way.

They’ve certainly ignited our imaginations.

IOL Motoring