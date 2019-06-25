Johannesburg - South African TV personality Boity Thulo caused a stir on social media on Tuesday night by posting pictures of her new ride. The screen star, who is also a rapper and model, purchased a Lumma Range Rover Sport, which is believed to have cost in the region of R2.5 million.

She’s already given it a name - Esther - which belies this SUV’s brutish looks and performance potential.

The Range Rover Sport is fitted with a Lumma CLR RS bodykit, which is not sold through the official Land Rover channels, but rather installed by the official Lumma importer and then sold off to car dealers, usually those that deal in exotics.

Fitted with the Lumma regalia, there’s no mistaking it for an ordinary Rangie out on the street. The CLR RS package includes a wide body kit that comprises wheel arch and sill extensions, bespoke front and rear bumpers as well as 23-inch alloy wheels wearing ultra-wide (305/30-23) rubber, while the cabin is adorned with an aluminium pedal set and Lumma mats.

It really looks like a Range Rover Sport on steroids, but the engine is actually standard - although, to be fair, the donor car has no shortage of get-up-and-go.

Thulo post on Instagram implies that her car is the 5-litre supercharged petrol V8 model, which produces 385kW and 625Nm - enough to get the SUV from 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds, according to claims.

Land Rover also sells a more potent SVR model - which looks identical once the Lumma kit is fitted. The SVR is good for 423kW and 700Nm, with 100km/h coming up in 4.5 seconds.

Lumma design was founded in Germany in 1987 and prides itself on producing aerodynamic body kits made from the finest materials.

Picture: Lumma-design.com

IOL Motoring



