Potato farming seems to be going really well for Bob Berard. The owner of the largest potato farm in the state of Wisconsin in the USA has commissioned the mad folk over at Hennessey Performance to build one heck of a potato hauling rig for him; to use as (what we all hope will be) a daily. Meet the $375 000 (R5.2 million) Chevrolet Siverado-based Hennessey Goliath 6x6.

Here's a quick rundown of some of its juicy gizzards:

- Hennessey Perforamnce custom 6X6 conversion with additional axle, wheels, tyres and brakes

- All-new rear suspension system

- 8-inch custom lift kit

- Lengthened '6X6' load bed

- Customised Hennessey Performance 20-inch wheels

- TOYO 37-inch-wide off-road tires

- Custom roll-bar upgrade

- Full LED lights

- Hennessey Performance front and rear bumpers

- 336kW engine upgrade (cold air intake and high-performance stainless steel exhaust upgrade)

Barn stormer

"Following the success of our VelociRaptor 6X6, we are adding another six-wheel drive truck to our stable of exclusive off-road vehicles. Based on the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, the Goliath 6X6 takes an already very capable Chevy 4X4 truck and elevates its off-road capabilities to another level. We are very excited to offer our it alongside our VelociRaptor 6X6 truck,” says company founder and CEO, John Hennessey.

“These are very exclusive and unique vehicles that make a huge statement anywhere our clients go – whether its Rodeo drive or the sand dunes of the Sahara Desert.”

Limited run

Fortunately, for those that have the bucks, Hennessey Performance will be building 24 of these Fury Road cars for the USA and other markets. However, you'd better act fast, because while it is pricey at over R5 million, it is actually cheaper than well-specced Bentaygas and Cullinans. But, don't let us tell you how to haul your potatoes.