Has Mansory taken things too far with this 662kW Porsche 911 Turbo S?

Mansory is well known for taking car design to the extreme, and often to the limits of perceived taste, to put it mildly. As you’d expect, the German tuner’s latest creation takes the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S to the outer limits of both design and performance.

Of course, it goes without saying that the standard Porsche 911 Turbo S is already an extreme car in terms of performance, with a turbocharged flat-six that pushes 478kW and a wholesome 800Nm. That’s more than extreme enough for us, but not for Mansory’s customers, who will get to enjoy the new “P9LM EVO 900” package with 662kW and 1050Nm. That according to Mansory is enough to see it sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, which is a 0.2s improvement over the regular version, while the top speed has been raised to 340km/h, which is an improvement of 10km/h.

To achieve those lofty new outputs, and apart from the usual ECU tuning, Mansory installed larger VTG turbochargers as well as a water-cooled intercooler with adapted fan control, sports air filter and a completely new high-performance exhaust system. As mentioned, you’d expect nothing less than an extreme exterior package from Mansory and this one certainly delivers. At the front end we see a new bonnet finished in visible carbon, while the bumper houses significantly larger air intakes and a redesigned apron in carbon fibre. But it’s not all for show as the new design enhances air flow to the radiators and Mansory also claims to have significantly improved downforce at the front axle.

Moving to the side we see striking new sills as well as ventilation outlets for the wheel arches, which house ultra-light forged alloy wheels measuring 21-inches at the front and 22-inches at the back. Round back you’ll see a new diffuser as well as a large retractable spoiler that works with the new rear apron to improve downforce at that end of the vehicle. Buyers will get to choose between two exterior packages, with one of them forgoing the carbon body extensions for those seeking something more subtle. There’s also an interesting looking “vertically-changing” two-tone paint finish that’s available on request.

The interior has been given a significant redesign too, and has been completely reupholstered in glove-soft leather “down to the last corner”. Customers get to choose from a range of cabin colour combinations and decorative stitching patterns, while carbon trimmings adorn those parts that are not swathed in leather. Other garnishes include colour-coded seat belts with Mansory logos as well as bespoke floor mats and various Mansory embroidered logos throughout the cabin. The Mansory P9LM EVO 900 is currently available in coupe guise only, with a convertible set to become available soon.