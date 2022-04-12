Italy’s Ares S1 Speedster promises true open-air thrills

Those who pay really close attention to this site may recall the Ares S1. This is a low-volume supercar built by the Italian firm Ares. Now the company expands its portfolio with the introduction of the Ares S1 Speedster. Just 24 units of this striking model will be produced.

The Ares S1 Speedster is not to be confused with the S1 Spyder (which you can see and read more about here) that had no protection from the wind. The most obvious change for the S1 Speedster is the adoption of a complete, wraparound windscreen. Full frontal protection will probably broaden the appeal of the open-top machine. Other changes up front include completely revamped headlight units.

Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content.

Ares press material states: The S1 Speedster was conceived for those wanting to experience the thrill of open-top sports driving but also looking for a more comfortable and refined experience. This experience is guaranteed with the S1 Speedster thanks to the aerodynamic protection offered by the new wraparound and streamlined windscreen, perfectly connected to the curved and muscular lines of the carbon fibre bodywork.