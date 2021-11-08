Manhart MH2 is a seriously ripped BMW 2 Series with 330kW

BMW has yet to reveal the M2 version of the new 2 Series, but the MH2 is most certainly intending to be a substitute. Based on the new M240i xDrive, this Manhart creation produces an impressive 330kW and 650Nm, an increase of 45kW and 150Nm. But more importantly, it is 28kW and 100Nm brawnier than the current, and soon-to-be-discontinued M2 Competition.

Wuppertal, Germany - What would the new BMW 2 Series look like if it got pumped full of steroids? The new Manhart MH2 450 is here to answer that question with some impressive performance gains and a suitably aggressive design package.

The German tuner has not disclosed much in the way of detail as the MH2 has yet to officially go on sale, but the tuning program does include a MHtronik Powerbox. Also part of the deal is a new stainless steel exhaust system with valve control and customers can choose from various downpipe options.

The Manhart MH2 won’t be mistaken for a regular 2 Series out on the street, thanks to Concave One 20-inch alloy wheels with a golden pinstripe on the rim edge, and a range of carbon upgrades at the front and rear of the vehicle, and Manhart’s signature decal set. The coupe also has a lower stance thanks to a new spring kit.

The new BMW 2 Series was revealed in July this year and it’s significantly bigger than the previous model, with overall length having grown by 105mm and width by 64mm. The current range-topper, until a new M2 arrives, is the M240i xDrive, fitted with a 285kW 3-litre straight-six turbopetrol engine.