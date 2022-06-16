Mansory takes Bentley Bentayga to the extreme with 662kW, bold design package

Brand, Germany - Mansory doesn’t do subtle. In fact the German tuner has found itself accused of being more than just a little OTT with some of its creations. We’ll leave you to make your mind up about Mansory’s latest creation, which is calls the Feroza Edition. It’s based on the Bentley Bentayga W12 Speed, but one thing’s for sure, this is a lot more than just a design package.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mansory has done some serious tinkering beneath the bonnet, resulting in outputs of 662kW and 1250Nm, which is 195kW and 350Nm more than you get in the already potent standard W12 Speed. To achieve this Mansory has installed new turbochargers, a reconfigured ECU and a upgraded sports exhaust system, among other measures. According to Mansory, the Feroza Edition will sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds, which is a 0.4s improvement over the standard car, and the top speed is listed at 323km/h.

Matching its outrageous performance is a striking exterior design package of the kind you’d expect from Mansory. The body and much of the cabin is finished in turquoise, while restyled bumpers, side skirts and plenty of carbon fibre add-ons are there to ensure you’ll always get noticed in this car. And after looking at that cabin, we feel like a swim...