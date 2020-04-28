Mercedes-AMG A45 cranked up to 386kW by German tuner Posaidon

Germany - The M139 2-litre turbocharged engine fitted to the latest Mercedes-AMG A45 AMG is an astounding piece of engineering even in its standard guise, and with 310kW on command in the A45 S model it’s already the most potent production four-cylinder engine in the world.

But that hasn’t stopped a few German tuners from trying to make this car even faster.

RaceChip, for instance, recently announced a conversion that extracts 361kW from the motor using only software.

And now another German performance specialist, Posaidon, has unleashed an even more powerful A45, and this one has a modified turbocharger as well as tweaked software.

The Posaidon A45 RS 525, to give you its full name, produces a beastly 386kW and 600Nm. That’s enough, according to Posaidon, to shift the hyper hatch from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, which makes it half a second quicker than the standard A45, while the derestricted top speed is now listed at 324km/h.