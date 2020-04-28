Mercedes-AMG A45 cranked up to 386kW by German tuner Posaidon
Germany - The M139 2-litre turbocharged engine fitted to the latest Mercedes-AMG A45 AMG is an astounding piece of engineering even in its standard guise, and with 310kW on command in the A45 S model it’s already the most potent production four-cylinder engine in the world.
But that hasn’t stopped a few German tuners from trying to make this car even faster.
RaceChip, for instance, recently announced a conversion that extracts 361kW from the motor using only software.
And now another German performance specialist, Posaidon, has unleashed an even more powerful A45, and this one has a modified turbocharger as well as tweaked software.
The Posaidon A45 RS 525, to give you its full name, produces a beastly 386kW and 600Nm. That’s enough, according to Posaidon, to shift the hyper hatch from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, which makes it half a second quicker than the standard A45, while the derestricted top speed is now listed at 324km/h.
The German tuner also upgraded the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to cope with all those extra ponies.
For those that don’t want to take their A45 to such extremes, Posaidon is also offering an entry-level package that leaves out the modded turbo, but includes upgraded software that pushes outputs to a still-impressive 342kW and 560Nm. That’s apparently enough to get it from 0-100 in 3.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 318km/h.
Posaidon is also working on a range of aesthetic and dynamic accessories for the A45 and A45 S, including lightweight 20-inch full-carbon Evolution One rims that were developed in-house, as well as cat back sports exhausts and a high performance braking system.