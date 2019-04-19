Mitsubishi's latest Triton has been beefed up for the 2019 ECB ‘SuperUtes’ Series, an Australian championship where modified production bakkies, or ‘Utes, compete against each other over eight weekends in a total of 24 races. Mitsubishi Motors Australia (Team Triton Racing) is running three vehicles this season, driven by Elliot Barbour, Cameron Crick and Craig Dontas, while double Dakar rally champion Toby Price will also drive for the team in select rounds of the championship.

Got more boost

Based on the standard Mitsubishi Triton, the SuperUte versions are powered by a modified version of the stock 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine, which retains its aluminium engine block and pistons but gains uprated camshafts, a modified oil sump, new injectors and larger fuel rails.

The engine also receives a larger GTurbo high-flow turbocharger, a larger intercooler, an upgraded radiator for additional cooling and a Motec engine management system.

A bespoke Torqit three-inch exhaust system is fitted from the turbo backwards, while the manifold is retained from the standard Triton.

Producing 257kW of track-ripping power and a stump-pulling 677Nm of torque, the Mitsubishi Triton SuperUte can reach 100km/h from a standstill in under 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed ‘in excess’ of 240km/h, they claim.

Handles on rails

The Triton’s front suspension is upgraded with SupaShock springs and absorbers whilst the rear end is completely modified: The standard rear differential and rear leaf spring suspension are removed and replaced with a SuperUtes control package, complete with a competition-spec differential and a fully adjustable horizontal SupaShock racing damper set up.

Beefed up drivetrain

The standard gearbox is replaced with a Tremac 6060 six-speed ‘H-Gate’ manual shift transmission mated to a specially fabricated heavy-duty lightweight clutch and flywheel.

It runs on 20-inch PDW special ‘SuperUtes’ Series alloy wheels and Yokohama R-spec 20-inch tyres.

Additional performance enhancing devices include a Tilton pedal box and a Brembo brake system.

Unfortunately, the Triton SuperUte won’t be available in SA, and there are no plans for a road-going version from the factory, but it does give you an idea of what you can do to make your new Triton (once it’s out of warranty, perhaps) a proper Ranger Raptor slayer. Yummy.