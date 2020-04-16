Most powerful Roush Mustang ever, with 578kW, is heading to SA

Johannesburg - Jack Roush has a storied history in motorsport, being considered one of the world's most successful team owners, and to celebrate his induction into the Nascar Hall of Fame, his tuning company has released its most powerful Mustang to date. As you’d expect, it’s named after him. The best news is that South Africa will be receiving three of the 10 Jack Roush Edition Mustangs that the US tuning company plans to export, while 60 are being allocated to its home market. To make this special edition truly special, Roush Performance tinkered with just about every aspect of the Mustang GT, from engine to suspension, aerodynamics and braking. The most exciting part, of course, lies beneath the hood, where the 5-litre Coyote V8 has been cranked up to 578kW and 908Nm, which is a pretty serious gain over the standard car’s 331kW/529Nm. This is largely thanks to a Stage 3 supercharging package, and to help the motor keep its cool, a high-performance cooling package is also included. Against the clock, the Jack Roush Edition Mustang will blast from zero to 96km/h in just 3.4 seconds, Roush claims.

A MagneRide adaptive suspension system, along with optional 19-inch Matt Black track-designed wheels and Continental racing tyres, also improve the road holding side of the equation, while an active carbon fibre wing is said to provide two-and-a-half times more downforce.

The R9 Aero Body Kit and Jack Roush Edition Track Interior Package, with racing-style bucket seats, are included in the basic package.

“Exclusively produced in stunning Rapid Red, the Jack Roush Edition is hand-crafted and built with exquisite attention to detail in our Plymouth, Michigan factory,” Roush Performance said.

We are currently awaiting feedback on South African pricing, but as an indication, the US cars start at $50 995 (R950 000) over and above the price of the base car.

It’s not going to be cheap, then, but those few lucky buyers will certainly have one of the baddest Mustangs on the block.

For more information you can e-mail: [email protected] or call 012 003 7000.

