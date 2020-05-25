Pure, Luxury or Mission? Brabus unleashes three armoured G-Class variants

Bottrop, Germany - Even in its standard form the Mercedes G-Class seems like the ideal apocalypse survival machine, and now Brabus has made it bullet resistant too. The German customisation specialist has revealed the G-Class Invicto, which comes with a so-called “Shelter Cell” that’s said to give it protection from small firearms and explosives. The Brabus Shelter Cell is a self-contained, self-supporting and bolted-down protective cell, and of course bulletproof glass is also part of the deal here in addition to various other protective elements, some of them 3D printed. According to Brabus, tests showed that the vehicle was able to withstand 7.63 x 39 caliber rounds, which are usually found in AK-47s, as well as hand grenades. The G-Class Invicto is available in three versions with self-explanatory names: Pure, Luxury and Mission.

The Invicto Pure is for those wanting to operate in stealth mode, so the exterior bodywork is left unaltered, apart from 20-inch Invicto wheels with runflat tyres.

The Invicto Luxury adds an element of exclusivity with a Brabus Widestar wide-body kit and buyers can take things even further with naked-carbon components, while the Alcantara and leather laden cabin can be personalised to the customer’s preference.

The Invicto Mission is the GI Joe of the range, and is tailor-made for armed forces, police, security companies and emergency services.

The Mission can be customised according to the client’s requirements, an available features include a winch, remote-controlled rotating searchlights, an escape hatch and a robust roof rack. Inside you’ll find four custom bucket seats that allow emergency teams to wear their protective vests in the vehicle.

Those ordering the Luxury or the Mission can choose between two engine variants - one based on the G500 and another on the G63 AMG. In the latter case, Brabus also offers a performance upgrade, which boost the outputs to 588kW and 1000Nm, up from the standard car’s 430kW/850Nm.

Given all the protective elements, the Invico certainly doesn’t come cheap, with prices for the package starting at 354 600 euro, in Germany, which equates to around R6.8 million at today’s exchange rate.

IOL Motoring



