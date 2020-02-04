Johannesburg - Gauteng-based tuner RGMotorsport has ‘Whippled’ the Jeep Grand Cherokee into shape for those wanting to fly like a Trackhawk without stretching to its R2 199 900 asking price. The new RGM creation is based on the Grand Cherokee SRT8, and the key ingredient here is a new-generation Whipple 3 supercharger that’s been bolted to the Jeep’s 6.4-litre Hemi V8 petrol engine. The tuner is claiming outputs of 546kW and 928Nm, which is a 202kW/304Nm improvement over the standard SRT8, while also trumping the Trackhawk by 24kW and 53Nm. For the record, the latest Whipple 3 conversion also outdoes its predecessor by 26kW and almost 60Nm.

The “full-house” upgrade comes at a cost of R268 700, which you’ll have to add to the standard SRT8’s sticker of R1 348 900, but it still works out somewhat cheaper than the R2.2m Trackhawk.

Of course, there is more to this conversion than just a wicked blower, with the “full-house” treatment also including an RGM-Techniflow dual 76mm stainless steel exhaust system with ceramic-coated headers, as well as an ECU upgrade that’s based on the Whipple formula but adapted to South African conditions.

So how fast is it? According to RGM, the upgraded SRT8 will hurtle itself from zero to 100km/h in just 3.6 seconds, while the top speed is listed at 290km/h. It also offers a smoother driving experience than its predecessor with RGM stating that power is delivered in a “more refined and effortless manner than before”.