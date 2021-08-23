SA artist Nelson Makamo creates one-of-a-kind Porsche 911
JOHANNESBURG - World renowned South Artist Nelson Makamo has turned a Porsche 911 into his latest canvas.
Makamo, whose art has appeared on the cover of Time Magazine, has dreamed of owning a Porsche 911 ever since he was a child in rural Limpopo in the 1980s. That day recently came when the artist took delivery of a Jet Black Metallic 911 Carrera Coupe.
But this wasn’t going to be any regular Porsche 911. Before taking delivery of the car, Makamo set about hand-painting selected interior and exterior panels at his studio, after which he returned them to Porsche Centre Johannesburg for final lacquer coating and fitting. These items included the exterior mirror covers and rear bumper, as well as the dashboard inlays, door panel inserts and even the front seat mouldings.
He also paid tribute to his Mother, for the first time on an artwork, with a ‘Mma’ inscription on the left side door panel insert (which means Mother in his home language of Sepedi). Makamo said his mother inspired him to believe that success through art was possible.
“I always knew I was going to own a Porsche, I just never knew that my relationship with the brand would start this way – and it’s only the beginning,” Makamo said.
According to Porsche, Makamo is hoping that his unique Porsche 911 sports car will spark the imagination of African children, helping them see that it is possible to find success through passion based on talent, as well as resilience, hard work and the unwavering support from their family.
Porsche SA CEO Toby Venter said the project has provided great motivation and inspiration.
“Working with Nelson Makamo has been inspirational and this commission is on a level we’ve never seen before,” Venter said. “This is a truly bespoke art installation worthy of any gallery. In addition, it illustrates the lengths Porsche South Africa will go to; the creativity and flexibility of our team to accommodate a request as personal as this.
“Porsche customers have a virtually endless array of options available through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to make their Porsche completely individual, but then when a unique customer such as Nelson chooses to do something extraordinary, we are delighted to accommodate his wishes,” Venter concluded.