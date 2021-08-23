SA artist Nelson Makamo creates one-of-a-kind Porsche 911

Makamo, whose art has appeared on the cover of Time Magazine, has dreamed of owning a Porsche 911 ever since he was a child in rural Limpopo in the 1980s. That day recently came when the artist took delivery of a Jet Black Metallic 911 Carrera Coupe.

But this wasn’t going to be any regular Porsche 911. Before taking delivery of the car, Makamo set about hand-painting selected interior and exterior panels at his studio, after which he returned them to Porsche Centre Johannesburg for final lacquer coating and fitting. These items included the exterior mirror covers and rear bumper, as well as the dashboard inlays, door panel inserts and even the front seat mouldings.

He also paid tribute to his Mother, for the first time on an artwork, with a ‘Mma’ inscription on the left side door panel insert (which means Mother in his home language of Sepedi). Makamo said his mother inspired him to believe that success through art was possible.

“I always knew I was going to own a Porsche, I just never knew that my relationship with the brand would start this way – and it’s only the beginning,” Makamo said.