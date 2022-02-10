Singer reveals gorgeous Porsche 911 Turbo Study restomod

By: Double Apex Singer should need no introduction to petrolheads. The US based firm that restores 964 series 911s has just unveiled its latest: the Turbo Study. This is the first road-going, turbocharged Porsche 911 customised by Singer and its third themed model after the Classic Study and Dynamic and Lightweight Study versions.

The Turbo Study came about as a request from existing clients and owners of older 911 Turbo models. To date more than 70 owners have reserved the places in the queue for the latest customised restomod. Turbo Study versions will feature the iconic, wider turbo body and whale tail spoiler "My first ever ride in a Porsche 911 as an 11-year-old in 1976 left me dry-mouthed and speechless – it was a black 930 Turbo with red tartan seats," said Rob Dickinson, founder and executive chairman, Singer Group Inc.

“Forty-five years on from that life-changing moment I’m excited to present the results of our study that aims to capture the awesome thrill of Porsche’s first ‘supercar’ while reimagining its performance and refinement and collaborating with owners to take both to new heights. I believe it’s a fitting tribute to a car that changed my life and many others.” Each Turbo Study by Singer is customised to order. That means owners tailor each car to their own tastes and driving requirements. The car pictured boasts a lightweight carbon fibre bodywork under a light shade of metallic blue. Under the whale tail is a 3,8-litre twin turbocharged flat-six. Modern touches include a carbon-ceramic braking system with ABS, electrically adjustable, heated seats and a more modern air-conditioning system. The engine is an evolution of the “Mezger” air-cooled mill. The twin turbochargers feature electric wastegates and send pressurised air through air-to-water intercoolers mounted inside the intake plenums. Peak power, as per the owner’s request, is just over 335kW. Incidentally, that is the starting point, owners can choose power levels they wish. Drive can be sent exclusively to the rear wheels, or owners can opt for all-wheel-drive. In both cases a six-speed manual handles torque multiplication duties.