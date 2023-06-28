Singer’s latest stunner reimagines the Porsche 911 DLS Turbo

By: Double Apex
The products developed by Singer Vehicle Design are probably well known to most petrolheads. We’ve covered several of the company’s reimagined 911s on our website as you can see by clicking here. Singer’s DLS Turbo is the newest from the US-based company. The latest iteration of the 911 from Singer takes inspiration from endurance racers of the 1970s.
Rob Dickinson, executive chairman and founder of the Singer Group, Inc. explains: “I was 12 when my father’s friend showed us his Super 8 film of the 1977 Watkins Glen 6 Hours. As the familiar face of a Porsche 911 morphed into impossibly boxed hips, gaping intakes, and a giant double-planed rear wing, I can still remember the shock and the realisation that this was the other life of the 911 – the racing car. Since Singer began, I’ve wanted to return to that moment, collaborate with our clients and celebrate that car – the 934/5.”
Each car starts life as a 964 generation 911. The donor car is then stripped down completely and rebuilt. The monocoque is strengthened for its new role. Singer then fits the refreshed shell with a refashioned body. The new body panels are made from lightweight carbon-fibre.
As you can see from the images, there are two versions of the 911 DLS Turbo. The track version features a high-downforce rear wing with adjustable upper element and a track-oriented front fascia with a larger splitter. The road-focused version has an aero-optimised rear ducktail spoiler and road-oriented front fascia which reduces drag.
The donor cars’ aircooled engines are completely disassembled and then restored using high performance components. Each engine is also enlarged to displace 3.8 litres. The flat-six motors are fitted with twin turbochargers and air-to-water intercooling. Singer says the engines are good for over 515kW at more than 9 000rpm.
Dickinson said: “The results of turbocharging our advanced 4-valve, high-revving DLS engine have been quite spectacular and combining it with all we have learned about lightweighting and vehicle dynamics has provided the perfect canvas to honor the Type 934/5 and its vital role in the genesis of the 911 as a racing car.”
A six-speed manual transmission sends power to the rear wheels. The lightweight 19-inch (front) and 20-inch (rear) magnesium, centre-lock wheels hide carbon ceramic discs and lightweight, monobloc calipers.
