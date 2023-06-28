Singer’s latest stunner reimagines the Porsche 911 DLS Turbo

The products developed by Singer Vehicle Design are probably well known to most petrolheads. We’ve covered several of the company’s reimagined 911s on our website as you can see by clicking here . Singer’s DLS Turbo is the newest from the US-based company. The latest iteration of the 911 from Singer takes inspiration from endurance racers of the 1970s.

Rob Dickinson, executive chairman and founder of the Singer Group, Inc. explains: “I was 12 when my father’s friend showed us his Super 8 film of the 1977 Watkins Glen 6 Hours. As the familiar face of a Porsche 911 morphed into impossibly boxed hips, gaping intakes, and a giant double-planed rear wing, I can still remember the shock and the realisation that this was the other life of the 911 – the racing car. Since Singer began, I’ve wanted to return to that moment, collaborate with our clients and celebrate that car – the 934/5.”

Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content

Each car starts life as a 964 generation 911. The donor car is then stripped down completely and rebuilt. The monocoque is strengthened for its new role. Singer then fits the refreshed shell with a refashioned body. The new body panels are made from lightweight carbon-fibre.